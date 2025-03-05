The Challenge Funds the Cure Tampa Bay | Saturday, May 31, 2025 | Raymond James Stadium

Join us, the National Pediatrick Cancer Foundation, and take strides to end pediatric cancer, Saturday May 31st at Raymond James Stadium. Whether you’re a competitive runner, or joining for a relaxed walk, join us for a 5k run or family fun walk and for the most unique experience test your endurance by tackling the steps at Ray-Jay for the Stadium Chair Climb. Your participation and the funds raised fuel groundbreaking research and bring hope to children battling cancer.

Register Here Today!

About The Challenge

We invite families, groups, corporations, and individuals to join us in raising funds and awareness for pediatric cancer through two dynamic events!

5K Run & Family Fun Walk

Whether you’re a competitive runner or joining for a relaxed walk, this unique, timed event offers something for everyone. Participants for both events will follow a route through the winding ramps and pathways of the iconic Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ stadium, and finish triumphantly at the 50-yard line. Runners will lead the charge, with walkers following the same route, uniting all participants in honoring children bravely fighting cancer.

Stadium Stair Climb

Test your endurance by tackling the stadium’s steps in this thrilling bleacher-climbing challenge, pushing yourself for a cause that counts. Participants are encouraged to raise funds, with proceeds advancing research for safer, more effective treatments for pediatric cancers. Fundraisers will receive special recognition and prizes!





