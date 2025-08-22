Celtic Angels Christmas is back at The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on December 21st! Get swept away with The Celtic Angels in this dazzling collection of Holiday and Irish favorites. A truly joyous seasonal celebration from start to finish. Feel the magic of the Celtic Angels as they invite you to immerse yourself in the electric ambience of an Irish Christmas. Witness the power and precision of the world class Irish step dancers, The Celtic Knights accompanied by the thrilling live tunes of the Trinity Ensemble.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

©2025 Cox Media Group