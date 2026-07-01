Celebrate America’s 250th at Brandon Hyundai’s Fourth of July Sales Event

Celebrate Americas 250th at Brandon Hyundai's Fourth of July Sales Event with 105.5 The Dove this Saturday from 2 to 4 PM!

Win Busch Gardens Tickets every 30 minutes, concert tickets and more! Fun, prizes, and great deals—all happening this Saturday at Brandon Hyundai. Don’t miss it!

$250 Gift Card with Test Drive

Up to $6750 over KBB for your trade

Up to $2500 off when you traded in a non Hyundai

0% for 84 Months

$0 Down

Up to No Payments for a year!

Leases starting at $84

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