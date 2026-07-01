Celebrate America’s 250th at Brandon Hyundai’s Fourth of July Sales Event

Celebrate Americas 250th at Brandon Hyundai's Fourth of July Sales Event with 105.5 The Dove this Saturday from 2 to 4 PM!
Win Busch Gardens Tickets every 30 minutes, concert tickets and more! Fun, prizes, and great deals—all happening this Saturday at Brandon Hyundai. Don’t miss it!
- $250 Gift Card with Test Drive
- Up to $6750 over KBB for your trade
- Up to $2500 off when you traded in a non Hyundai
- 0% for 84 Months
- $0 Down
- Up to No Payments for a year!
- Leases starting at $84
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