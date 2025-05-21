105.5 The Dove wants to help Tampa Bay honor our veterans!

We’re collecting Cards of Courage to put a smile on the faces of those who sacrificed for our freedom. We’re partnering with the Bay Pines VA here locally to collect little notes of thanks to help them this Fourth of July!

Have your friends, family, kids’ summer camp class- anyone who wants to help- make a homemade card thanking a vet for our freedom.

All cards should be homemade and not placed in envelopes. Keep the message simple, patriotic and thankful.

105.5 The Dove will deliver the cards before the Fourth of July holiday. Collection ends on June 20th.

Drop your cards off at the Dove Studio!

11300 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

