Busch Gardens Summer Nights offers summertime family fun, featuring extended park hours, all-new summer-themed entertainment, and the debut of Wild Oasis at Jungala: North America’s most immersive kid-friendly adventure realm. Guests can also enjoy the return of free beer, a new quick- service restaurant and full-service bar, and exciting animal experiences, including an all-new meerkat habitat in the Edge of Africa.

Returning Fan-Favorite includes extended park hours, and free beer at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Beginning daily on May 23, guests 21+ can enjoy one free beer per visit to the park from 10:30 a.m. to one hour prior to park closure. Annual Pass Members can double the promotion and receive two complimentary beers per visit to the park. For more information on this offer, guests can visit BuschGardensTampa.com.

