Busch Gardens Mardi Gras 2026

Let the good times roll with the return of Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay! From January 24 through March 1, guests can experience Big Easy entertainment, over 25 Cajun flavors and thrilling coasters every Saturday and Sunday.This year, visitors can get jazzed up with Mardi Gras-style entertainment for the whole family as Busch Gardens brings the Big Easy to Tampa Bay. Returning entertainment includes:

Bead Balcony - What's Mardi Gras without beads? Stop by the Bead Balcony for an opportunity to catch beads get in the carnival spirit

Brass Animals – Talented performers get the party started as they play jazz classics and beats from Bourbon Street

Guests can savor the flavors of the bayou with over 25 mouthwatering menu items, including crowd-pleasing dishes like the Crawfish Boudin Ball and Shrimp and Grits, alongside more returning favorites like handcrafted cocktails and iconic warm beignets. It’s a culinary journey that pairs perfectly with world-class roller coasters, thrilling rides, and fun for the whole family.

The best way to experience Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens is with a sampler lanyard. Indulge in immersive flavors with a five-punch sampler for only $34.99.

For a limited time, visitors can purchase a Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Fun Card and get Adventure Island free, offering unlimited visits through 2026 at both parks.

For more information, guests can visit buschgardens.com/tampa/events/mardi-gras.

