Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream 2025

Howl-O-Scream returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and will take place on select dates from Sept. 5 through Nov. 1, 2025.

This year’s event takes over the entire park with five haunted houses, five scare zones, nine themed bars and two shows. Additionally, guests can face their fears with nighttime rides on 10 world-class attractions, including Iron Gwazi, North America’s tallest and the world’s fastest and steepest hybrid coaster and the NEW Phoenix Rising.

Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event. For more information, guests can visit howloscreamtampa.com

