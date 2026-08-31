Join 105.5 The Dove this Saturday from 2 to 4 at the Brandon Hyundai's Labor Day Sales Event! Win Busch Gardens Tickets every 30 minutes, Lightning Jersey, concert tickets and more!
Fun, prizes, and great deals—all happening this Saturday at Brandon Hyundai.
- No payments for Up to 1 Year
- 0% APR for 84 Months
- $0 Down
- Bring us your best written offer and enjoy an extra $1,000
- Get $250 gift card when you test drive
- Up to $6,750 over KBB for your trade
- Up to $2,500 when you trade in a non-Hyundai