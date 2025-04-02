Arthritis Foundation Soiree by the Bay

Soiree By The Bay Join us on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 6:00pm for an unforgettable evening at Nova Southeastern University in Clearwater!

Soiree by the Bay is more than just a glamorous night out—it’s a chance to make a difference for the 1.2 million people in Tampa Bay living with arthritis.

At the Arthritis Foundation’s event enjoy:

An inspiring evening under twinkling lights

Signature cocktails & open bar

Delicious tasting stations

Live entertainment

Exciting live & silent auctions

Impactful Action Against Arthritis program

Your support brings us one step closer to conquering arthritis!?️ Secure your tickets now: www.arthritis.org/soireebythebay

