Arthritis Foundation Soiree by the Bay

Soiree By The Bay Join us on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 6:00pm for an unforgettable evening at Nova Southeastern University in Clearwater!

Soiree by the Bay is more than just a glamorous night out—it’s a chance to make a difference for the 1.2 million people in Tampa Bay living with arthritis. 

At the Arthritis Foundation’s event enjoy:

  • An inspiring evening under twinkling lights
  • Signature cocktails & open bar
  • Delicious tasting stations
  • Live entertainment
  • Exciting live & silent auctions
  • Impactful Action Against Arthritis program

Your support brings us one step closer to conquering arthritis!?️ Secure your tickets now: www.arthritis.org/soireebythebay

