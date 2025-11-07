Arthritis Foundation Jingle Bell Run

The Annual Jingle Bell Run is a fun, family-friendly holiday themed 5k run/walk that raises funds for those living with arthritis, the nation’s #1 disability. The event attracts over 700 participants from around the Tampa Bay area and will be held on Sunday, December 14th at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Funds raised contribute towards critical arthritis research, advocacy efforts, and local programs and services for the 4 millions Floridians, including 16,000 children, living with the daily pain of arthritis.

