The last few years have been wildly productive for Philadelphia native Lee. After 2022’s Dreamland album (which featured “Worry No More,” a Top 10 AAA hit and his biggest single in over a decade), he followed up with two full-length projects paying homage to musical heroes -- My Ideal: A Tribute to ‘Chet Baker Sings’ and Honeysuckle Switches: The Songs of Lucinda Williams.

Transmissions is Lee’s first release of original music on his own label, Hoagiemouth Records. His 11th studio album, Lee continues to expand his sonic range while sharpening his closely observed lyrics that squarely address death, aging, and love.

Ever since his gold-selling 2005 debut, Lee has been known for his association with a long list of collaborators and touring partners, from Paul Simon to Zac Brown Band. Fresh off some dates with Willie Nelson and heading into a co-headlining tour with the Indigo Girls, Lee notes that his attitude about being embraced by his peers and his idols has transformed over the years, and that his gratitude deeply informs the emotions throughout Transmissions.

