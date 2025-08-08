If it’s true that practice makes perfect, then Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock – beloved by their millions of fans across the planet as Air Supply – have had nearly half a century to hone their skills, harness their passion and unleash the beautifully intimate yet rockin’ romantic energy of those instantly identifiable 80s hits that made them global superstars.

As they close in on 50 years (exact date, May 12, 1975) since they met in the chorus of the Australian touring company of Jesus Christ Superstar, the duo is ever-present on the road in North America and overseas to the tune of 130 dates a year – and look forward to a milestone 5500th live show in fall 2024. This run includes being the first Western group to tour China and several other countries who prior to their breakthrough would not allow pop music across their borders, as well as performing for a record 175,000 people in Cuba in 2005.

Air Supply’s overall sales and airplay stats are equally astounding, equaling their heroes The Beatles’ run of five consecutive Top Five Singles (“Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” “The One That You Love,” “Here I Am”); selling a collective total of 20 million copies of their first three albums (Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Now & Forever) and the 1983 Greatest Hits collection; achieving multi-million radio plays for five of their hits (including “Sweet Dreams” and the Jim Steinman-penned “Making Love Out of Nothing At All”); and having Graham honored with a BMI Million-Air Certificate recognizing three million performances of “All Out Of Love.”

2025 will bring more seemingly nonstop rousing performances of the smash hits by their powerhouse band. Under musical direction of lead guitarist Aaron McLain, the ensemble includes Mirko Tessandori (piano/keyboards/vocals), Pavel Valdman (drums) and Doug Gild (bass). Graham and Russell will mark their milestone with exciting projects in a variety of media. These include a biopic titled All Out of Love: The Air Supply Story, a Broadway comedy-drama musical featuring their songs (Lost in Love) and an as yet to be titled autobiography by Graham and Russell. The duo will also be releasing their 18th studio album A Matter of Time, produced by Brian Howes, along with a very special vinyl compilation.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

©2025 Cox Media Group