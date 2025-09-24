61st Annual Art Harvest

For sixty years, Art Harvest, hosted by the Junior League of Clearwater-Dunedin, has been a fall tradition. Bring the family to Junior League of Clearwater-Dunedin’s Art Harvest! Stroll through hundreds of artist booths, enjoy local food, and let the kids create in the children’s art tent. It’s two days of art, community, and inspiration. Discover one-of-a-kind treasures at the Junior League of Clearwater-Dunedin’s Art Harvest! Over two hundred artists showcase painting, pottery, jewelry, glass, and more. Shop, explore, and support local programs. Join us for a weekend of art, food, and fun — all while supporting community programs. Experience Art Harvest, November 1st and 2nd at Highlander Park in Dunedin.

