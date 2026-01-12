2026 Daytona Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth

2026 Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth – Wednesday, February 11th – Sunday, February 15th
Speedweeks is the kickoff to the NASCAR season with an action-packed schedule of races across several different racing series at The World Center of Racing.
SPEEDWEEKS Presented by AdventHealth
- For ticket information on the 2026 DAYTONA 500 and Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on X, Facebook and Instagram for the latest speedway news.
- Wednesday, February 11: DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light
- Be here as we set the field for Thursday night’s DUEL AT DAYTONA, and to find out who will start NASCAR’s most prestigious event from the front row!
- · Thursday, February 12 The Duel At DAYTONA
- The races that will set the field for the Great American Race with back-to-back battles under the lights at DAYTONA!
- Friday, Feb. 13 Fresh From Florida 250 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
- The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series gets the season started at DAYTONA with a thrilling race that comes down to the final laps!
- Saturday, Feb. 14 An Action-Packed Race Day with the Family
- Experience the thrill of DAYTONA with the entire family by securing your family 4-pack! It’s your chance to watch the upcoming stars of NASCAR battle it out on the high banks.
- ARCA Menards Series
- Get a glimpse of the future stars of NASCAR as ARCA Menards Series starts its season at The World Center of Racing.
- United Rentals 300 for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series
- Saturday Night Showdown at the World Center Racing!
- NASCAR’s most promising up-and-coming drivers will hop in the cockpit for 300 miles of epic superspeedway racing.
- Be here to witness the fierce competitors giving it all they’ve got, bumper-to-bumper, where the only thing you should expect is the unexpected!
- Every year a new crop of hungry drivers is eager to shake up the Xfinity Series picture and will be leaving it all on the track.
- Sunday, Feb. 15 – DAYTONA 500
- Visit DAYTONA500.com to learn more and secure your seat!
- Camping is SOLD OUT! Don’t miss your chance to buy multi-day tickets and experience a full week of racing action.
- Hospitality is LIMITED – don’t miss your chance to lock in your premium experience.
- To be here and witness the 68 running of the DAYTONA 500, in person, is to take part in something iconic and momentous. This is the race where a victory is life-changing and career-defining. Every moment means more here, creating a significance and unpredictability that amplifies the experience for both the drivers and fans alike. Fans from all over the world gather to be a part of this prestigious event. The energy, excitement, and power of being here, live, will stay with you for a lifetime!
- Don’t miss out on the Pre-Race Concert! Secure your ticket & Hard Rock Bet Fanzone/Pre-Race Access package.
- To see a complete list of DAYTONA 500 viewing options, visit DAYTONA500.com
Enter for your chance to win tickets!