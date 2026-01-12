2026 Daytona Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth

2026 Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth – Wednesday, February 11th – Sunday, February 15th

Speedweeks is the kickoff to the NASCAR season with an action-packed schedule of races across several different racing series at The World Center of Racing.

SPEEDWEEKS Presented by AdventHealth

For ticket information on the 2026 DAYTONA 500 and Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on X, Facebook and Instagram for the latest speedway news.

Wednesday, February 11: DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light

Be here as we set the field for Thursday night’s DUEL AT DAYTONA, and to find out who will start NASCAR’s most prestigious event from the front row!

· Thursday, February 12 The Duel At DAYTONA

The races that will set the field for the Great American Race with back-to-back battles under the lights at DAYTONA!

Friday, Feb. 13 Fresh From Florida 250 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series gets the season started at DAYTONA with a thrilling race that comes down to the final laps!

Saturday, Feb. 14 An Action-Packed Race Day with the Family

Experience the thrill of DAYTONA with the entire family by securing your family 4-pack! It’s your chance to watch the upcoming stars of NASCAR battle it out on the high banks.



ARCA Menards Series



Get a glimpse of the future stars of NASCAR as ARCA Menards Series starts its season at The World Center of Racing.



United Rentals 300 for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Saturday Night Showdown at the World Center Racing!

NASCAR’s most promising up-and-coming drivers will hop in the cockpit for 300 miles of epic superspeedway racing.

Be here to witness the fierce competitors giving it all they’ve got, bumper-to-bumper, where the only thing you should expect is the unexpected!

Every year a new crop of hungry drivers is eager to shake up the Xfinity Series picture and will be leaving it all on the track.

Sunday, Feb. 15 – DAYTONA 500

Visit DAYTONA500.com to learn more and secure your seat!





Camping is SOLD OUT! Don’t miss your chance to buy multi-day tickets and experience a full week of racing action.





Hospitality is LIMITED – don’t miss your chance to lock in your premium experience.





To be here and witness the 68 running of the DAYTONA 500, in person, is to take part in something iconic and momentous. This is the race where a victory is life-changing and career-defining. Every moment means more here, creating a significance and unpredictability that amplifies the experience for both the drivers and fans alike. Fans from all over the world gather to be a part of this prestigious event. The energy, excitement, and power of being here, live, will stay with you for a lifetime!







Don’t miss out on the Pre-Race Concert! Secure your ticket & Hard Rock Bet Fanzone/Pre-Race Access package.







To see a complete list of DAYTONA 500 viewing options, visit DAYTONA500.com

Enter for your chance to win tickets!