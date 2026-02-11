105.5 THE DOVE WANTS TO SEND YOU TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT!

105.5 THE DOVE WANTS TO SEND YOU TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT!

We have your chance to win tickets! Play all day at Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval at Universal Orlando Resort, February 7th to April 4th. Enjoy a spectacular parade full of festive floats, catch live concerts on select nights and try global cuisine available for purchase. Find your happy at Mardi Gras.

Listen all week for your chance to win a prize package for 2 people, including:

1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

Enter below for your chance to win a Grand Prize for 4 people, including:

3-Day Park-to-Park admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, with Universal Volcano Bay water theme park

2-Night Hotel accommodations at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Overnight Hotel Self-Parking access for one vehicle on both night

Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, times, dates, entertainment, event and/or experience details are subject to changes and/or cancellation without notice. Additional restrictions may apply. Universal Volcano Bay is seasonally closed on select dates between October 2025 and February 2026. Cabana Bay Beach Resort TM & © 2026 UCF Hotel Venture II. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE FOR OFFICIAL RULES