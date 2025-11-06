105.5 The Dove wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort!

You better watch out! We have your chance to win tickets. Holidays at Universal are happening November 21st through January 4th. It’s going to be merry and bright – naughty and nice ! Enjoy festive décor, seasonal food and drinks (for purchase), live shows and more.
To enter, listen all week to Ann for your chance to win a prize package for 2 people, including:
• 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks
• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle
Enter below for your chance to win a Grand Prize for 4 people, including:
• 3-Park 3-Day Park-to-Park admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus Universal Volcano Bay water theme park
• 2-Night Hotel accommodations at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort
• Overnight Hotel Self-Parking access for one vehicle on both nights