105.5 The Dove wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort!

It’s a summer of action-packed, movie-based excitement at Universal Orlando Resort. Enjoy limited-time experiences and favorites such as Universal’s Mega Movie Parade and the popular CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular lagoon show, plus all the amazing rides and attractions. Celebrate the movies this summer at Universal Orlando.

Listen all week for your chance to win a prize package for 2 people, including:

1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

Enter for your chance to win a Grand Prize for 4 people, including:

3-Day Park-to-Park admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, with Universal Volcano Bay water theme park

2-Night Hotel accommodations at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Overnight Hotel Self-Parking access for one vehicle on both nights

Click here for OFFICIAL RULES

Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, times, dates, entertainment, event and/or experience details are subject to changes and/or cancellation without notice. Additional restrictions may apply. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.