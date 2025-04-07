105.5 The Dove presents Yacht Rock Summer featuring Firefall, Pure Prairie League and Pablo Cruise! Don’t miss this show, Thursday night, July 17th at Ruth Eckerd Hall.

Tickets go onsale this Friday, April 11th at 10am. Tickets will be available at the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or by visiting www.rutheckerdhall.com.

It will be a special evening of Yacht Rock favorites including “You Are The Woman”, “Strange Way”, “Just Remember I Love You”, “Amie”, “Falling In and Out of Love”, “Let Me Love You Tonight”, “Whatcha Gonna do When She Says Goodbye” and “Love Will Find A Way.”

