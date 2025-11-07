105.5 The Dove is All Christmas starting now!

A favorite Tampa Bay holiday tradition… IS BACK! 🎅

105.5 The Dove is proud to once again be Tampa Bay’s official soundtrack to the season! Enjoy non-stop Christmas favorites now through Christmas Day!

From timeless favorites by Burl Ives to modern holiday hits from Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter — we’ve got the perfect mix to make your season bright!

Listen at work, at home, in the car — ANYWHERE!Tune in on your radio, stream online or listen on our free 105.5 The Dove app.

Let’s make this season merry and bright across Tampa Bay! 🌟

From all of us at 105.5 The Dove — Tampa Bay’s Continuous Christmas Favorites,🎶 Happy Holidays, Tampa Bay! 🎶

