Zoom Zoom On The Water

Powerboat Grand Prix returns to St. Pete waterfront this Friday through Sunday. Click on that link to get tickets and race info, and add plenty of time due to the expected increase in traffic.

More excellent entertainment coming to the Straz Center in Tampa. Tonight, it’s opening night for Alicia Keys “Hells Kitchen” running through through April 4th.

Alicia Keys poses at the first anniversary celebration of Alicia Keys musical "Hell's Kitchen" on Broadway at The Shubert Theatre on April 09, 2025. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has news; residents can now text 911 in emergencies. Calling is still preferred, but texting can help when someone must stay silent, is deaf or hard of hearing, or has poor phone connection during storms.

At the St Pete Youth Farm for Women’s History Month, it’s a chance to get involved in your neighborhood with a community workday coming up on Sat, March 28th. The St. Pete Youth Farm is a welcoming place where young people develop important life skills. This urban farm project encourages creative thinking and personal growth as students learn everything from growing their own food to financial literacy. Through this youth development program, we support the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.

Ann Ventures

©2026 Cox Media Group