Zendaya shares a dark secret in 'The Drama' official trailer

Zendaya shares a dark secret with Robert Pattinson in the official trailer for The Drama.

A24 released the new trailer for the upcoming film on Tuesday. It finds the A-listers starring as an engaged couple preparing for their wedding.

The movie follows happily engaged couple Emma Harwood (Zendaya) and Charlie Thompson (Pattinson), who are "put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails," according to its official logline.

This new trailer shows off what that "unexpected twist" may be. During a drinking game with their friends, who are played by Alana Haim and Mamoudou Athie, everyone shares what they consider to be the worst thing they've ever done. While the group laughs at most of the confessions, what Zendaya's Emma admits to gives them all pause.

"How can you even trust her?" Haim's character says to Pattinson's Charlie afterward, who then calls her out for being hypocritical.

"Emma, true love is complicated. It's about acceptance. Radical acceptance," Charlie says later in the trailer.

The trailer ends with Emma asking, "Why are you acting like you've never done anything bad?"

This marks the first on-screen collaboration between Zendaya and Pattinson, although they will star together in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three.

Dream Scenario helmer Kristoffer Borgli wrote and directed the upcoming movie. It arrives in theaters on April 3.

