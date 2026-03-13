You Thought The Beach Was Busy Before?

CLEARWATER, FL - MARCH 18: People gather on Clearwater Beach during spring break despite world health officials' warnings to avoid large groups on March 18, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Here we go! Spring break begins for most Bay area schools Monday, and since it’s already in full swing on at the beach, take along a lot of patience for especially heavy traffic. Sunscreen’s a pretty good idea too.

Speaking of traffic, it’s Tampa’s River O’ Green Festival this Saturday in downtown Tampa on the Riverwalk. The Hillsborough River will be dyed a festive green starting at 11 am, and it’s completely free.

Dyeing the Hillsborough River green! Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park for St. Patrick's Day!

The 51st Annual Tarpon Springs Fine Arts Festival on the Bayou with Craft Marketplace this weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.

Reggae rise up is in full swing in Vinoy Park through Sunday. There’s more than enough to keep us all busy -or not - this weekend so have fun celebrating St Pat’s a little early, and be responsible please.

