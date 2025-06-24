You Know You Live In Florida When....

Gator (April - stock.adobe.com)
By Ann Kelly

As Floridians we get it. Don’t mess with a gator - ever - but especially during alligator nesting season. So, a portion of the Alligator Alley trail at Circle B Bar Reserve is now closed until further notice due to active alligator nesting sites. For a location map and additional information on Circle B Bar Reserve, just click here.

Run with the setting sun at the 11th Annual Madeira Beach Sunset 5K. It’s a chip-timed race which starts and finishes at John’s Pass Park on the beach. Run time is from 6:30-9 pm at John’s Pass Park, 12850 Gulf Lane, Madeira Beach. Click here so you can enjoy a fun run!

Pride St Pete

In St Pete, it’s time for the Pride Parade Day and Festival this Saturday in North and South Straub Park. Sunday is the Pride Street Festival, taking over the 2300 block of Central Avenue. Here’s what you need to know.

