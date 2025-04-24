You Did WHAT?

It’s really bad enough we all juggle a very hot cup of coffee or tea while driving, but eating along with that is dangerous. Distracted driving can be deadly but it’s pretty amazing what people will enjoy at 60 mph. Like putting on makeup, checking texts, etc.

The numbers will sure get anyone’s attention. 72% of people who eat while driving admit to having some “risky” meals, like BBQ ribs or a bowl of hot soup.

And who hasn’t seen someone filming videos or creating social media content while driving. That number is 74% who will admit it.

Deadly crashes caused by distracted drivers increases in Florida, data shows

We’re not THE most distracted state. That “honor” belongs to states like California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado. But Florida is pretty high on the list.

Where can we find the safest states? Try Montana, Wyoming, both Dakotas, and Minnesota. Maine and Vermont.

