'You Can See Everything' wins Halloween weekend box office

Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes appear in this still from 'You Can See Everything.' (A24)

Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes were more than just a popular couples costume this Halloweekend.

The documentary You Can See Everything was the #1 film at the domestic box office, taking the top spot away from the DC Studios horror movie Clayface. A24 confirmed the news to ABC Audio on Monday.

You Can See Everything grossed more than $11.4 million over the weekend. This brings its North American total to $64.7 million.

The almost three-hour experimental documentary from Nathan For You star Fielder and the documentarian Lance Oppenheim debuted in theaters on Oct. 16.

The film follows Theranos founder Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans. The pair invited a film crew to document their lives in the weeks leading up to Holmes starting to serve her prison sentence for defrauding Theranos investors.

A24 notes that You Can See Everything has yet to be released overseas but will begin rolling out in other markets in the coming weeks.

Clayface earned just $200,000 less than You Can See Everything for the #2 spot with $11 million earned. Rounding out the rest of the top five were Wildwood and Wicker at #3 and #4, and the video game adaptation Street Fighter at #5.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.