You Can Call Him Al

It’s sweaty weather tonight for Weird Al at The BayCare Sound! Tickets are still available when you click here.

Last night, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority voted unanimously to approve a stop on the Clearwater Ferry at the Dunedin Marina. I am so happy to hear it, and so are all the businesses along Main St. The ferry will expand its coverage beginning October 9th.

Two named storms are on the map - Gabrielle, Humberto and what may be Imelda in the Dove Hurricane Guide. Imelda could go up the east coast and cause some problems. No threat to the west coast or Gulf states.

Fancy Flea Market entrance

I know where I’ll be spending my Saturday morning. At the Fancy Flea in New Port Richey. I have my little blue wagon all ready to fill with treasure and friends along so we can enable each other’s spending habits!

For the first time in 20 years, the Bucs start the season 3-0, with the Eagles coming in for Sunday’s 1 pm game at Ray Jay. 4-0 sounds good to me!

Ann Ventures

