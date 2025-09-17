Would You Like Ice With That?

Coming soon to Raymond James Stadium! Those tickets to the Lightning’s Stadium Series outdoor game will go on sale to the general public Thursday at 10 am, sold exclusively through Ticketmaster and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The Lightning will host the Bruins on Feb. 1 at Raymond James Stadium, marking the first outdoor hockey game in Tampa Bay and the first in a football stadium in the state of Florida.

The Lupus Foundation of America’s annual Walk to End Lupus Now® event in Tampa, which is part of the world’s largest lupus walk program community on October 4th at Gadsden Park. Join Walk To End Lupus Now Tampa and feel the power of the movement. Join us and and register today at WalkToEndLupus.org/Tampa.

The Suncoast Animal League and Raising Canes has a special fund raiser Thursday from 3-8 pm at the Gulf To Bay location. Mention the fundraiser when you order in person or use code RCFUND96 online/app. Cane’s will donate 15% of net sales to support the animals of Suncoast Animal League! https://bit.ly/4n99SG4

