Would You Do This?

Waiter (LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe)
By Ann Kelly

Today is National Waitstaff Day, and no one works harder and longer hours on their feet. But is their secret behavior behind the scenes?

BuzzFeed says there is in a new survey. Almost 90% of the waitstaff says they head to the restroom just to get a little quiet time, and an almost equal amount admit to coming in to work after a very happy night out.

Happy Hour Happy Hour

But what about some very secret admissions like giving away free food or drinks just because someone was really cute...or sneaking a snack off a customers plate?

I’m sure you have on or two items to share - go for it!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!