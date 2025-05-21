Would You Do This?

Today is National Waitstaff Day, and no one works harder and longer hours on their feet. But is their secret behavior behind the scenes?

BuzzFeed says there is in a new survey. Almost 90% of the waitstaff says they head to the restroom just to get a little quiet time, and an almost equal amount admit to coming in to work after a very happy night out.

Happy Hour Happy Hour

But what about some very secret admissions like giving away free food or drinks just because someone was really cute...or sneaking a snack off a customers plate?

I’m sure you have on or two items to share - go for it!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

©2025 Cox Media Group