Where’s Your Calendar?

Another traffic heads up for anyone heading up Alt 19 through Palm Harbor and New Port Richey starting today. The 2026 Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, starts the pro practice rounds today with top PGA TOUR professionals, a Saturday night concert with Tyler Hubbard and Lee Brice, and tickets for the event are currently on sale https://valsparchampionship.com/
Starting Friday, it’s the Chasco Fiesta in Sims Park, New Port Richey running through the 28th. Enjoy the iconic Native American pow-wow along with street and boat parades, a car show and nightly live music.
Of course, today is St Patrick’s Day and there are plenty of places to enjoy corned beef and look for the luck of the Irish. Here’s the latest list.
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