Where’s Your Calendar?

Another traffic heads up for anyone heading up Alt 19 through Palm Harbor and New Port Richey starting today. The 2026 Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, starts the pro practice rounds today with top PGA TOUR professionals, a Saturday night concert with Tyler Hubbard and Lee Brice, and tickets for the event are currently on sale https://valsparchampionship.com/

Valspar Championship 2025 - Round One PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 20: Adam Hadwin of Canada lines up a putt on the 17th green during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Starting Friday, it’s the Chasco Fiesta in Sims Park, New Port Richey running through the 28th. Enjoy the iconic Native American pow-wow along with street and boat parades, a car show and nightly live music.

Of course, today is St Patrick’s Day and there are plenty of places to enjoy corned beef and look for the luck of the Irish. Here’s the latest list.

Ann Ventures

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