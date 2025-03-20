Where’s That Calendar?

Stock photo of a man playing a ukulele. Passengers onboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, received a little mid-flight lesson they’re not soon to forget.

Sleeping in should NOT be an option this weekend, not with all this fun in Ann-Ventures for Info To Go! But hey, since it’s the first day of Spring and you end up dozing the day away, that works too!

But you know what traffic is going to be like in Palm Harbor with the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Golf Resort through Sunday. Use plenty of caution and expect a lot of slow traffic.

Keep this in mind for the commute next week is you head southbound on 275 across the Howard Frankland Bridge. The new span is expected to open to drivers overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Crews will change traffic patterns Monday night to direct southbound traffic to the new bridge the following morning.

Dove Daily Update New span Howard Frankland Bridge; photo Florida Department of Transportation

We so love different and fun, and you get both in Dunedin this weekend at Tampa Bay Ukulele Days! It’s a full three days, Friday, Saturday & Sunday in downtown Dunedin—because nothing says “weekend goals” like a town full of ukuleles.

For future fun with me here’s what I’ll be up to. Soiree by the Bay for the Arthritis Foundation is happening Saturday, April 5th at Nova Southeastern University - Tampa Bay Regional Campus in Clearwater. It’s fun, it’s informative and you can help change lives. It’s truly an unforgettable evening with tasting stations from local restaurants, open bar with signature cocktails, entertainment, live & silent auctions, special Action Against Arthritis program, and more. Tickets, social tables, and sponsorship opportunities are available at arthritis.org/SoireeByTheBay.

Dove Daily Update ALS Walkers

Join me and many of my friends for the 2025 Walk to Defeat ALS – Greater Tampa Bay! Saturday, April 26 Safety Harbor Waterfront Park. Registration opens at 9am Walk begins at 10:15am after the opening ceremony. Free to the public to participate and register! Raise: Fundraise $100 and earn a 2025 Walk T-Shirt! http://web.alsa.org/GrTPAWalkALS25

Dove Daily Update Photo courtesy MOSI

Whoohoo on this! MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry, has set the date to open its new Digital Dome Theatre. Starting April 1, 2025, guests will be surrounded by science inside MOSI’s eight-story-tall iconic blueStarting April 1, several showtimes will be offered each day, with fascinating tours of the night sky presented by MOSI space experts and immersive 360-degree movies that take you to the edge of our solar system, beneath the surface of the sun, and inside wonders of the ancient world dome as images wrap around them on a 10,000-square-foot curved screen.

Ann Ventures













©2025 Cox Media Group