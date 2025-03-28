What's Floodlighting?

Dating is always a real Ann-Venture. Blind dates, speed dates, online dating...and now we have to deal with “floodlighting”. What’s that?

That’s the equivalent of oversharing, which we do on a daily basis every day on social media if we’re not careful. Being nervous on a first date will lead to floodlighting. and that can make some people run the other way.

Spokeo conducted a study on the best states for singles, using modern dating trends to inform the criteria for ranking all 50 states, to give hopeless romantics a data-backed starting point for finding dates. (Jorge Salcedo // Shutterstock/Jorge Salcedo // Shutterstock)

So how to handle it? These dating experts suggest paying attention to what your date is saying and choosing your words carefully for a start, but I’m sure you have plenty of your own tricks!

