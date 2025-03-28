What's Floodlighting?

Dating is always a real Ann-Venture. Blind dates, speed dates, online dating...and now we have to deal with “floodlighting”. What’s that?
That’s the equivalent of oversharing, which we do on a daily basis every day on social media if we’re not careful. Being nervous on a first date will lead to floodlighting. and that can make some people run the other way.
So how to handle it? These dating experts suggest paying attention to what your date is saying and choosing your words carefully for a start, but I’m sure you have plenty of your own tricks!
