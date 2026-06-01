What’s Being Built At The Pier

Seriously? Yes, that tower you seeing built by the St Pete Pier has a purpose. The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series will make its only U.S. stop at the St. Pete Pier this Friday and Saturday. Crews have been constructing the 103-foot-tall custom dive tower on the St. Pete Pier near the Museum of History for this free event. How many will be hanging out at the Pier? Up to 50,000 for this first time event on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Good luck with parking.

St. Pete Pier (@Visit St. Pete-Clearwater)

Hurricane season begins today and a first of its kind City of Tampa Hurricane Preparedness Guide is now available. That’s in response to the hard lessons learned during the historic impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024.

This Saturday’s World Cup warm-up match at Raymond James Stadium between England and New Zealand is scheduled to kick off at 4 pm at Raymond James Stadium. Grab your tickets here.

Ann Ventures

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