When it’s this hot, I want water, and lots of it. I usually add an electrolyte powder to it, but would you think of a glass of milk instead?

This comes from a doctor in the UK who has a point, It’s 87% water, loaded with electrolytes, and that should keep us hydrated longer than water does.

But what if you don’t do dairy? The same doc says soy milk should work as well.

So would you reach for an ice cold glass of milk when it feels like 105? I’ll work on it.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

