What To Do?

From sunrise to sunset, watching both is a magical experience at Anastasia State Park.

Do something!

It’s going to be a very warm weekend, but since when did that every stop us? Let’s start with events that will make a difference in traffic.

-For the first time in 15 years, Metallica is back at Raymond James Stadium on Friday and Sunday.

-More music tonight! Night Ranger takes the stage Friday night at 7:30 pm at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, on Cleveland St. in Clearwater.

MLB: JUN 24 Orioles at Rays ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JUN 24: Evan Longoria (3) of the Rays slaps his hands together after hitting a home run during the MLB regular season game between the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays on June 24, 2017, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

-The Tampa Bay Rays are at Steinbrenner Field, but the game isn’t the the story. Evan Longoria will retire but he will do it as a Ray in a pre-game ceremony before their game against the Miami Marlins Saturday.

-This is one of a number of free fishing weekends. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is sponsoring eight license-free fishing days during 2025, and this Saturday and Sunday are two days to fish for free for Saltwater fishing.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (WFTV)

-One Friday each month, the Henry B. Museum offers free admission from 4:30-7 pm. for special programs, including short films and curator conversations. This Friday the curator of the special exhibit Dressed for Success: Fashioning Manhood at the Tampa Bay Hotel will be there.

-Largo Central Park is turning 30 years old and you’re invited to celebrate with the city of Largo. Inflatables, activities, games, and live entertainment will be available. Food vendors will be on-site. Free. 10 am to 1 pm Sunday in Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive.

Have a wonderful weekend, and if your group or organization has something coming up, tell me with an email at ann.kelly@cmg.com.

