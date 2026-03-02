We’re Still All In For All Children

Thanks for your support of the Cox Media Group Radiothon for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the over $200,000 raised so far. But we still have so much work to do, so if you haven’t had a chance to make a donation, you can still donate at 1055thedove.

The St Pete Grand Prix is over and is a massive economic success, but Positive Impact St. Pete is just starting their work. They’ll be taking the surplus food and getting it to those in need. The organization distributes food every weekend at Tangerine Plaza in St. Pete.

Cool lunar event tonight. The moon will TURN RED for 58 minutes on Monday night/Tuesday morning, March 2-3. And for the East Coast, this is a rare Selenelion event.

