Weekends Are The Best!

Stock photo of a man playing a ukulele. Passengers onboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, received a little mid-flight lesson they’re not soon to forget.

How do you not add this to your “things to do” this weekend? I’m talking ukuleles!

Tampa Bay Ukulele Days takes over Dunedin this weekend. Join in the unique jams Friday, Saturday and Sunday March 21-23 Downtown Dunedin.

Music lessons: Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight to Hawaii received a ukulele and a music lesson. (Visual Communications/iStock)

The Valspar Championship returns to Tampa Bay through March 23 with the world’s top-ranked golfers and exciting ways for fans to participate in and experience the action. The PGA TOUR® event takes place on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort.

UniverSoul Circus

30 years and counting! The Universoul Circus opens at Raymond James Stadium Thursday set up in lot 8

And oh yes, Thursday is the first day of Spring!

The Dove Daily Update





©2025 Cox Media Group