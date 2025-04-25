Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Disney+

Andor: The rebellion fights on in the second and final season of the Star Wars series.

Prime Video

Étoile: The next show from the Gilmore Girls creator is about the world of ballet.

Netflix

You: Goodbye, you. The fifth and final season of the thriller series arrives.

Havoc: Tom Hardy stars in the new Gareth Evans film about a criminal underworld.

Movie theaters

The Accountant 2: Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal star in the action thriller sequel.

Until Dawn: The new horror film is based on the popular video game.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

