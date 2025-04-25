Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Disney+
Andor: The rebellion fights on in the second and final season of the Star Wars series.
Prime Video
Étoile: The next show from the Gilmore Girls creator is about the world of ballet.
Netflix
You: Goodbye, you. The fifth and final season of the thriller series arrives.
Havoc: Tom Hardy stars in the new Gareth Evans film about a criminal underworld.
Movie theaters
The Accountant 2: Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal star in the action thriller sequel.
Until Dawn: The new horror film is based on the popular video game.
