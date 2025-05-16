Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
OvercompensatingCharli XCX serves as the executive music producer on the new comedy series.

Hulu
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: The second season of the hit reality show premieres. 

Apple TV+
Deaf President Now!Nyle DiMarco co-directs the documentary about historic protests held at Gallaudet University in 1988.

MurderbotAlexander Skarsgård is a rogue security robot in the new action comedy series.

FX, Hulu
Welcome to Wrexham: The docuseries about the football club owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds returns for season 4.

Movie theaters
Final Destination: Bloodlines: The latest film in the horror franchise comes to the big screen.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!