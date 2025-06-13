Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
Deep Cover: Bryce Dallas Howard stars as an improv acting teacher in the action comedy film.

Netflix
FUBAR: Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in season 2 of the action series.

Apple TV+
Echo Valley: Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney star in the film about a mother and daughter with a dark secret.

Hulu
Call Her Alex: Podcast host Alex Cooper takes her fans behind the scenes of her life in the documentary series.

Movie theaters
How to Train Your Dragon: The live-action adaptation of the beloved animated movie comes to the big screen.

Materialists: Dakota Johnson is romanced by Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans in the new A24 film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!