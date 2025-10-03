Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu

Chad Powers: Glen Powell stars in the new series about a football quarterback who reinvents himself.

Prime Video

Play Dirty: Mark Wahlberg robs the robbers in this new action-packed thriller film.

Netflix

Monster: The Ed Gein Story: Explore the life and legacy of the titular serial killer in the new season of the Ryan Murphy series.

Steve: Cillian Murphy is the headteacher of a last-chance reform school in the new film.

Movie theaters

The Smashing Machine: Dwayne Johnson transforms into Mark Kerr in the new A24 film.

Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Celebrate the release of Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, by attending the limited-time theatrical event.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

