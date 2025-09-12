Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
Only Murders in the Building: The gang returns for season 5 to investigate the murder of their doorman.

Prime Video
The Girlfriend: This new psychological thriller series was directed by and stars Robin Wright

Netflix
The Wrong Paris: Watch the romance film about a woman who wants to go to France and ends up in Texas.

CBS, Paramount+
77th Emmy Awards: Television's biggest night will award the stars of the year's biggest shows. 

Movie theaters
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale: It's time to say goodbye to the franchise from creator Julian Fellowes.

The Long Walk: See the film adaptation of Stephen King's novel.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!