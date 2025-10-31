Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:
Prime Video
Hedda: The new Tessa Thompson film based on a classic play arrives on streaming.
Apple TV+
Down Cemetery Road: From the team behind Slow Horses comes a new mystery series with Emma Thompson.
Netflix
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth takes over for former star Henry Cavill in season 4.
HBO Max
I Love LA: Rachel Sennott's new HBO original series makes it debut.
Movie theaters
Anniversary: Chaos ensues when Phoebe Dynevor meets Dylan O'Brien's parents in the new film.
Bugonia: Watch the Yorgos Lanthimos movie role Emma Stone shaved her head for.
That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!
