Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix

Marty, Life Is Short: Learn all about comedian and actor Martin Short in this new documentary.

Disney+

The Punisher: One Last Kill: Jon Bernthal stars in this Marvel Television special presentation.

Prime Video

Good Omens: The third and final season of the show starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant arrives.

Off Campus: This new college romance drama is based on Elle Kennedy's bestselling book series.

Paramount+

Dutton Ranch: The Yellowstone universe expands with Taylor Sheridan's latest spinoff series.

Movie theaters

Is God Is: This movie about redemption, rage and revenge is based on director Aleshea Harris's award-winning play.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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