Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

FX, Hulu

The Lowdown: Ethan Hawke teams up with Kyle MacLachlan in the new series about a journalist's gritty exploits.

Apple TV+

Slow Horses: The fifth season of the spy thriller series stars Gary Oldman.

Netflix

House of Guinness: Olivia Rodrigo's boyfriend, Louis Partridge, stars in season 1 of the new show from the creator of Peaky Blinders.

Wayward: A small-town cop is suspicious of a local school for troubled teens and its founder in this new limited series.



Movie theaters

Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie: Kristen Wiig stars in the movie based on the popular children's TV show.

One Battle After Another: Leonardo DiCaprio stars in director Paul Thomas Anderson's latest film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

