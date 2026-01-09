Weekend Info To Go

It’s going to be a pretty nice weekend, but if you’re headed for the Upper Tampa Bay Trail, a part of that is closed for repairs, probably for a couple of weeks. This is the trail just east of Sheldon Road and north of the Channel A waterway near West Waters Avenue. According to a notice published on the Hillsborough County’s official website, the nearest trailheads are located at 9201 W. Waters Ave. and 10338 Wilsky Blvd. in Tampa. So there’s still plenty of trail to travel.

Start with brunch at Hellas then head over to the Sponge Docks Craft Festival this weekend Saturday10-7 and Sunday 10-5. It’s free, family, pet friendly.

World's Largest Rubber Duck (World's Largest Rubber Duck via Facebook)

Because you can’t live without it, the World’s Largest Rubber Duck makes its debut today through Wednesday, Jan. 21st in Coachman Park in Clearwater. The 61-foot installation has name - it’s Mama Duck”.

Also in Coachman Park, The Market Marie: is back Saturday starting at 10 am. It’s a great chance to shop local with more than 85 small business owners every second Saturday

Ann Ventures

