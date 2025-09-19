Weekend Info To Go

Tailgating alert! This Sunday is the Bucs home opener against the Jets Sunday at 1 pm. Count on plenty of traffic around the stadium. It’s a throwback game with the white jerseys this time.

If you’re doing a little cleaning up this weekend and find a file of duffels bags and backpacks in good shape you no longer need here’s another way to put those to good use. Hillsborough County’s “Duffels of Dignity” program provides bags for children in foster care and shelters. The program has collected almost 3,000 bags over the last three years. The county partnered with Tampa International Airport to put unclaimed luggage to use. They get about 30,000 a year of items through Lost and Found yearly You can contribute as well.

Ann-Ventures St Pete's Free Museum Day is Saturday

It’s going to get very crowded on behalf of culture. Free Museum Day is back this Saturday. For one day only, St. Pete’s museums and cultural spaces are opening their doors with free admission with a lot of locations requiring timed tickets or advance registration, so check each museum’s site before you go!

Who’s up for brunch! The Frog Pond Restaurant in North Redington Beach is back, and had their soft opening recently at 16909 Gulf Blvd with a full grand opening celebration set for Saturday

Good news for fans of the Cross Bay Ferry! Cross Bay Ferry service between Tampa and St. Pete is expected to resume in October 2025. Clearwater’s ferry, already running between downtown and the beach, could expand north to Dunedin as soon as next month.

Ann Ventures

