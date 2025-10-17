Weekend Info To Go

Howl-O-Scream returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and will take place on select dates from Sept. 5 through Nov. 1, 2025. The park is offering scary good deals on tickets during the Friday the 13th Flash Sale today, unleashing scary good prices to visit any night for just $49.99 when you buy two or more. This year’s event takes over the entire park with five haunted houses, five scare zones, nine themed bars and two shows.

A weekend-long “open house” celebration of FREE events is coming up with today thorough Sunday at Benchmark International Arena! Friday, oct. 17: @tblightning watch party + taste of Tampa Saturday, oct. 18: @marenmorris concert Sunday, oct. 19: public skate + ‘inside out’ movie screening claim tickets NOW at benchmarkintlarena.com/open house

Spa Beach Family Park transforms into a fall wonderland as the St. Pete Pier Pumpkin Patch begins its 10-day run. The waterfront celebration peaks with an Oct. 18 festival featuring a spectacular drone display.

A Night at the Museum is this Sunday at the Tampa Bay History Museum! Trick-or-treat through the galleries, meet costumed characters, and explore Tampa’s past in a whole new way. Families will find games, crafts, and allergy-friendly treats as part of the Teal Pumpkin Project. Timed entry begins at 3 p.m., and hundreds of families are already signed up. Tickets must be reserved in advance, and space is limited.

There’s a little activity in the Dove Hurricane Guide that won’t impact us for at least a week, but preparation as always is key. Take a look now for tips, tricks and more for surviving severe weather.

