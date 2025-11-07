Weekend Info To Go

Dancing, food, fun...and did I mention REALLY good food? The Tampa Greek Festival is this weekend at St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church on West Swann Ave. Stop by after work today, Friday, from 4 pm-10 pm and Saturday 11 am-10 pm https://bit.ly/47BC8Mp

Tampa International Airport is on that top 40 list of airports most impacted by the government shutdown. Here’s what we know for now, with delays and cancellations already reported.

We need you! Help us spread hope and take care of our friends and neighbors across Tampa Bay this Thanksgiving as we partner with Metropolitan Ministries for our annual Feed the Bay food drive! Come meet up with 105.5 The Dove all-day collecting your donations at Walmart on 1505 N Dale Mabry in Tampa (Dale Mabry just off 275) Nov 21st.

The Junior League of Tampa’s Holiday Market is this Thursday through Sunday the Florida State Fairgrounds.100% of the net proceeds from this event go to funding @juniorleagueoftampa’s community projects and programs!@juniorleagueoftampa Holiday Gift Market.

You’ll need to find another place to drop a line. The South Skyway Fishing Pier is closed due to structural issues TFN.

