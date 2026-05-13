Wednesday Info To Go

We really don’t want to two to get cozy, but it’s Sharkapalooza, an art-powered ocean festival, is taking over Coachman Park in Clearwater for a full day or fishy fun this Saturday, May 16, from 10 am – 4 pm.

2nd annual yacht rock summer

About that yacht - 105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour! Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall Featuring; Pablo Cruise, Orleans and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia. Details at 1055thedove.com

And in case you haven’t been keeping up those last days of school are creeping up on us. When do your kids call it a year? across Tampa Bay.

Ann Ventures

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