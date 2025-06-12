Weather Permitting

Since rainy season is in full swing, make sure you check ahead on outdoor events, but hey, we’re used to that. So here’s a few to have fun with for Father’s Day Weekend.

Let’s start with a couple for Friday. First of all don’t head home after work in downtown Tampa. Instead, head to Lykes Gaslight Park from5:30–7:30pm for Keys in the Park: A Melodic Duel . It’s a piano perfect kickoff to the weekend!

If you yearn to be cool in the pool, it’s a Pride Splash Party at the Highland Family Aquatic Center, 400 Highland Ave, Largo. There’s a small fee of $5 per person. The events runs from 7 to 9 pm. Friday.

You haven’t been to a yard sale like this! Actually, it’s more a locker room sale. The Tampa Bay Lightning are hosting a locker room sale to benefit the Lightning Foundation Saturday from 9 am. to 2 pm. on the Pepsi Porch at Amalie Arena. What can you grab? Things like game-used equipment and player-worn apparel.

