Weather Permitting

Beach umbrella (Image by Roberto Moretto from Pixabay)

Since rainy season is in full swing, make sure you check ahead on outdoor events, but hey, we’re used to that. So here’s a few to have fun with for Father’s Day Weekend.

Let’s start with a couple for Friday. First of all don’t head home after work in downtown Tampa. Instead, head to Lykes Gaslight Park from5:30–7:30pm for Keys in the Park: A Melodic Duel . It’s a piano perfect kickoff to the weekend!

Ann-Ventures Keys in the Park: A Melodic Duel. Photo City of Tampa

If you yearn to be cool in the pool, it’s a Pride Splash Party at the Highland Family Aquatic Center, 400 Highland Ave, Largo. There’s a small fee of $5 per person. The events runs from 7 to 9 pm. Friday.

Ann-Ventures Andrei Vasilevskiy’s Goalie Pads. Photo Tampa Bay Lightning

You haven’t been to a yard sale like this! Actually, it’s more a locker room sale. The Tampa Bay Lightning are hosting a locker room sale to benefit the Lightning Foundation Saturday from 9 am. to 2 pm. on the Pepsi Porch at Amalie Arena. What can you grab? Things like game-used equipment and player-worn apparel.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!